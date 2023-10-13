Governor Eulogies Amo Farm’s Initiatives on Agric Advancement

Oyo State Governor, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, has commended Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited for its approach to agricultural advancement in Oyo State with its processing plant based in Akinyele and farm at Awe in the pacesetter state. Governor Makinde made the commendation when he visited both farms situated in Oyo State recently, where it has produced quality day-old chicks of layer, broiler, noiler, and point of lay pullets.

He said the pragmatic approach adopted by Amo Farm aligned with his administration’s move in advancing agricultural growth in the state, a boost to the state’s economy, and making food available to Nigerians. He stated that the company’s empowerment and job creation initiatives for rural women through chicken poultry was unparalleled as it has helped in improving their living standards and would like to partner with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery to further strengthen its drive to make animal protein available, not only in Oyo State but across the country.

He promised to improve electricity supply in the area and construct the Akinyele roads to create improved access for the distribution of agricultural products across borders. On his part, the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness and International Co-operation and Development, Dr. Debo Akande, who was also in the governor’s entourage, said the company’s investment in agriculture was massive and called for effective partnership, considering Amo Farm’s significant contribution to the economy of Oyo State.

Responding to governor’s comments and commendations, the Group Managing Director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, said he was very elated about the governor’s visit because of his personality, charisma, intellect, the hard work he has brought into governance in Oyo state, and that the move was to explore avenues of collaboration between his company and the state.

He stated that Amo Farm produced a million-day-old chicks a week and the company planned to raise the production by over 30 percent on a year-on- year basis. He added that the idea behind the company’s huge investment was to develop a world-class business with skills that will meet the growing requirement for animal protein, which is very nutritious and essential for the body. Oduntan said this had prompted the company’s empowerment of over 1.3 million rural households with the innovative bird, Noiler, with an emphasis on women.