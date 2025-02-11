Gov Diri Speaks On Fathering Nengi’s Child

Share

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri on Tuesday debunked having any form of romantic relationship with former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 Lockdown housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the reality TV star, Nengi reportedly welcomed a child with the Bayelsa Governor who already has four wives.

However, reacting to the claims, the spokesperson of Governor Diri, Dr Kola Oredipe, has described the claims as baseless fabrications.

Oredipe said: “Nengi Rebecca Hampson has no personal relationship with Governor Diri. Regrettably, purveyors of fake news are not happy with the towering political profile of the governor.

“This is a distraction, and some of us are very justified in the many reasons offered to regulate the use of various social media platforms,” the Governor’s aide added.

“Sadly, while we were inaugurating a brand new road in Yenagoa, social media e-rats were spreading falsehoods about the governor.”

