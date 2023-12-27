Governor Bago Mourns Akeredolu, Na’Abba

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has received with deep shock the passing of Ondo State counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba.

Governor Bago in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim described the late Governor as an astute politician who had the passion and determination to better the lot of his people.

The Farmer Governor who acknowledged the late Governor’s contributions to the progress of the ruling Party All Progressives Congress (APC) said the strong will demonstrated by the deceased in order to provide purposeful leadership to the people of Ondo State even while on the sick bed is a virtue to reckon with.

Governor Bago while describing the death of Na’abba as a colossal loss to the Nation’s democracy, said the deceased was a courageous and dynamic legislator whose wealth of experience in the political landscape of Nigeria will be greatly missed.

While commiserating with the people of Ondo and Kano States as well as the families of the deceased, he urged them to accept their demise as the will of God.

He joined all well-meaning Nigerians in praying for the repose of the souls of the late Akeredolu and Na’Abba