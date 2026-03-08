Governor Aliyu’s Fiscal Caution, Development Urgency In Sokoto

In Sokoto State, socio-economic development is not a distant dream, it is a daily demand. Across urban and rural communities alike, citizens who had long contended with poor road networks, limited access to quality healthcare, erratic power supply, and classrooms that require urgent rehabilitation want more.

For many families, these challenges were not statistics; they were lived realities that affect income, health outcomes, and educational attainment. It was against this backdrop that Ahmed Aliyu assumed office, inheriting both the weight of public expectation and the structural limitations of a state that was heavily dependent on federal allocations, with internally generated revenue that was almost nonexistent.

From the very outset, the Aliyu administration understood that the central question was not whether development was necessary, because the urgency of development in Sokoto State was self-evident. The more difficult question was how to finance the transformation without jeopardizing fiscal stability.

In an environment where commercial banks are willing to extend credit to subnational governments, and where political pressure often favors quick, visible results, Governor Aliyu’s firm and deliberate stance that Sokoto State will not rush into borrowing to fund its projects is commendable.

Despite calls from some quarters to leverage borrowing in order to fast-track infrastructure delivery, the administration has consistently emphasized prudence, cost control, and disciplined expenditure. His approach has sparked a healthy debate. Some analysts argue that without borrowing, progress may be too slow to meet the scale of the state’s developmental deficits.

They point to examples from other parts of the country where ambitious infrastructure drives financed largely through loans have delivered highways, flyovers, and large public buildings within a short period. In their view, visible infrastructure would stimulate economic activity and attract investors. Yet the Aliyu administration maintains that such models come with hidden costs.

The governor is speaking from the practical experience of paying off the loans accumulated by his predecessor, Aminu Tambuwal. For states with broader revenue bases, debt may be manageable; for a state like Sokoto, with limited fiscal buffers, aggressive borrowing could quickly translate into heavy debt-servicing obligations that would crowd out essential spending on health, education, and social protection.

The logic behind Aliyu’s fiscal caution is compelling. By limiting liabilities, the government preserves flexibility in its annual budgets. It reduces the risk of future administrations inheriting unsustainable repayment burdens that will constrain policy choices. It also shields the state from vulnerability to macroeconomic shocks, including fluctuations in federal allocations or changes in national fiscal policy.

In a country where concerns about subnational debt sustainability continue to surface, restraint should be commended as foresight. Prudence signals to investors, development partners, and citizens that public finances are being managed with long-term stability in mind.

It is a statement of fact that Sokoto’s development indicators reveal structural challenges that require more than incremental adjustments. Many communities still struggle with access to safe drinking water and reliable electricity. Primary and secondary schools in rural areas face shortages of instructional materials and qualified teachers.

Youth unemployment remains a pressing concern in a state with a rapidly expanding population. Poor road connectivity continues to isolate agricultural producers from major markets, inflating transport costs and reducing farm incomes. Weak healthcare infrastructure affects labour productivity and long-term human capital formation.

But the fact cannot be denied that the Governor Aliyu administration has given a good account of itself in addressing these issues. Governor Aliyu’s fiscal philosophy suggests that prudence does not mean paralysis. Rather, it calls for prioritization.

Instead of dispersing resources thinly across numerous projects, the administration has signaled a preference for focusing on essential sectors that need impact. Roads that connect farming communities to markets, rehabilitation of critical healthcare facilities, and improvements in basic education infrastructure represent investments with multiplier effects.

When farmers can transport produce efficiently, incomes rise and local commerce expands. When schools function effectively, human capital improves. When healthcare facilities operate reliably, productivity will no doubt increase.