Governor Aliyu’s 2024 Score Card

Every aspect of social and economic life in Sokoto State, North-West Nigeria, is no doubt feeling the rising tempo of infrastructural development unleashed by the incumbent administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu. Here is, indeed, a classic example of transformative leadership.

Scores of highly impactful projects have been completed. At the same time, many are ongoing, all helping to expand citizens’ access to quality education, healthcare, quality water supply, affordable housing, transportation and improved agricultural productivity, amongst others.

Religion, which occupies a pride of place in the lives of the people of the Seat of the Caliphate, is receiving all necessary attention by the people’s desires. After all, governance is all about listening to the expressed needs and aspirations of the people, and allocating available resources most appropriately, to meet those needs. Governor Aliyu has aggressively embarked on the construction and renovation of mosques, sank boreholes and installed solar power which has made worshipping more delightful.

There has also been a noticeable improvement in security outlook, which is another area of serious challenge, especially in the eastern part of the state- the border with Zamfara State. The relative improvement in this sector arose from increased effort and better alignment of the federal security agencies, in addition to massive support from a state governor who is not only alive to his constitutional responsibilities but ever ready to go the extra mile to help secure his citizens.

The governor has his eyes constantly fixed on improving the security of the state.

Whichever way you look, there is something to celebrate. In security, for instance, there is a noticeable improvement as seen in reduced attacks, quicker response to reported incidents by enforcement agencies and frequent elimination of menacing bandits.

The significant improvement was aided by the active support of Dr Aliyu’s government which provided 130 rugged patrol vehicles, built military bases, provided logistics and established a community guard corps to help the federal security forces with intelligence gathering to help checkmate the activities of the criminals disturbing the peace of innocent citizens.

It is important to always remember, especially for those always eager to berate the governors over security problems, that this area is an exclusive reserve of the federal government which controls all the security agencies. State governors can only assist, and the Sokoto government is foremost in doing so.

Indeed, Dr Aliyu, deserves a prominent spot in the league of top-performing governors in the country at the moment for his proactive approach to governance. He earned this bragging right by delivering more than 180 impactful projects within his 18 months in office.

This amounts to an average of 10 projects done and dusted every single month of the year! Prominent personalities, from within and outside the shores of Nigeria, have recognized and applauded the giant strides of this urbane governor who is determined to change the dessert landscape of Sokoto state to an oasis.

These include former President Olusegun Obasanjo who had the honour of commissioning some projects during the first anniversary of the governor; the new US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard M. Mills Jr. who appreciated the governor’s 9-point smart agenda and expressed the readiness of his home government to collaborate in areas of mutual interest, and the representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Nami Jarulla who discussed a proposal for collaboration on issues related to religion, community development and shared interfaith values.

The impressive performance record of Governor Ahmad Aliyu eminently qualified him for the several awards that have been bestowed on him by several reputable organizations. The most recent was the 2024 Urban and Housing-friendly governor award. Many observers would readily agree that he richly deserves recognition and honour from any organization that truly wishes to champion and encourage the cause of transformative governance.

These well-respected organizations have not made a mistake when, after careful scrutiny of the facts on the ground, picked the Sokoto state chief executive as the most outstanding governor in the outgoing year, based on visible and verifiable achievements.

Like many other impartial observers of the unfolding events in Sokoto state, they saw and appreciated the messianic zeal, and single-minded commitment, of Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and his team to change the development outlook of Sokoto state for the better.

Throughout 2024, the governor steadily drove his developmental agenda on full throttle, ably supported by his compact and equally devoted team. They constantly engaged their gear lever in overdrive, in the understandable haste to deliver dividends of good governance to the good people of Sokoto state, after a bout of abysmal performance by the immediate past regime of Aminu Tambuwal, who twice failed in his presidential ambition.

It is not an exaggeration to insist that the present administration has visibly changed the development narrative of the state. It has made incremental improvements in the physical appearance of the Sokoto metropolis and other urban centres of the state.

In doing this, they have also made moderate but appreciable improvements in the living conditions of many citizens of the state. Some may argue that it is not yet a Uhuru of total freedom from poverty in Sokoto state.

We would agree. There is still a yawning gap between where he is and where he aspires the state to be, but we insist that Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and his team are headed in the right direction, confidently moving toward the Uhuru that we desire, a more prosperous Sokoto state, with ample livelihood opportunities for all residents. At the current pace of the regime, many things would get a lot better in Sokoto State at the end of his first and second tenures of Dr Aliyu inshallahu!

