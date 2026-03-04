Governor Aliyu, The Opposition And Ramadan Feeding

“Opposition Noise Cannot And Will Never Drown Out The Sterling Performance Of Governor Aliyu.” — Abubakar Bawa, DG Media and Publicity.

With the announcement of the timetable for the 2027 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the countdown to political activities has officially begun.

Across the country, especially in Sokoto State, the line between governance and politicking is becoming unmistakably blurred. On one side stands Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who continues to implement policies designed to ease hardship and to deliver on critical projects.

On the other is an opposition increasingly focused on muddying the waters as it attempts to regain relevance. It has become its trademark to cast every government intervention as a scandal, turning routine governance into political contestation with its eyes fixed firmly on 2027.

The Ramadan feeding programme of the Sokoto State Government is now the latest propaganda campaign tool by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which seeks to portray Governor Aliyu’s administration negatively.

Despite not providing Ramadan feeding support during its eight years in office, the opposition circulated a photograph from a programme organised by private individuals and falsely presented it as that of the state government.

On the strength of that misrepresentation, it went further to accuse the government of distributing only garri, kuli-kuli, and sachet water, despite a ₦1 billion budget for the feeding programme.

The narrative spread quickly and was amplified by its supporters. However, when confronted with verifiable evidence — including official images of the government structured feeding centres — the allegation collapsed.

Context matters. Nigeria’s inflationary climate has significantly increased the cost of staple foods, fuel, and logistics. Prices of rice, grains, cooking oil, and protein have risen sharply, while transportation costs have also surged.

In such an environment, sustaining a feeding initiative across 170 centres must reflect prevailing market realities. Inflation is not theoretical; it is felt daily in the marketplace.

For the 2026 Ramadan programme, the state expanded the number of feeding centres from 155 in 2025 to 170 across Sokoto State. This deliberate increase was aimed at reaching more residents in the face of economic challenges.

The administration projected approximately 34,000 meals per day throughout Ramadan. Over roughly 30 days, this will amount to an estimated 1,020,000 meals.

To support the programme, ₦1 billion was allocated. A straightforward calculation — ₦1,000,000,000 divided by 1,020,000 meals — produces an average of about ₦980 per meal. However, this is not a fixed per-plate contract price but an average derived from the total budget and projected output.

The allocation covers procurement, transportation across local government areas, storage, cooking, stipends for handlers, sanitation, supervision, coordination, and media engagements. It is therefore misleading to isolate the figure without considering these components.

Importantly, the ₦1 billion does not fund the meals alone. It also supports live Ramadan programmes for spiritual reflection and public enlightenment, as well as financial assistance to mosques to operate community-based feeding centres.

The allocation sustains a broader Ramadan welfare framework rather than merely designated feeding points.

For comparison, in 2025, the state operated 155 centres serving about 20,000 residents daily. The 2026 expansion to 170 centres and 34,000 daily meals reflects broader coverage and increased ambition. The direction of Governor Aliyu’s policy is very clear: expand reach and increase impact.

The opposition has nevertheless focused narrowly on the ₦1 billion figure, insinuating impropriety without substantiation. It alleges corruption by repeating the false claim that only garri, kuli-kuli, and sachet water were being served.

There has been no audit finding, investigative report, or documented evidence supporting such false claims. Assertions of wrongdoing require proof, not insinuation.

Clearing the government of allegations must rest on evidence-based discourse. The figures were publicly announced. The feeding centres are visible and accessible. Targets are measurable, and expansion is verifiable. These are objective benchmarks.

It is also important to emphasise that Governor Aliyu from the outset did not frame the initiative as a government-only effort. He invited well-meaning individuals to support fellow citizens during Ramadan. Philanthropists and community leaders responded positively by contributing food and water to assist the vulnerable. While commendable, such personal efforts are naturally limited in scale compared to the structured intervention of the government.

The inclusion of mosque-based feeding within the framework further strengthens community ownership. By providing support to mosques to run local distribution, the administration leveraged trusted institutions familiar with their congregations’ needs.

This decentralised structure enhances accountability because distribution occurs within established community networks.

To ensure that his people were well fed, Governor Aliyu personally visited several feeding centres to assess meal quality and operational efficiency. During these inspections, he interacted with officials and beneficiaries to ensure standards were maintained. He expressed satisfaction with what he observed, noting orderly distribution and adequate meals.

Those familiar with the governor know that he does not tolerate poor performance. Had he encountered substandard practices, he would have taken firm corrective action.

It is worth recalling that during the administration of former governor Aminu Tambuwal, the state did not operate a state-funded Ramadan feeding programme. That period was marked by the pursuits of his presidential ambition, with significant financial expenditure.

The contrast is clear: one administration prioritising statewide feeding centres and mosque-based welfare support; another focused on a presidential campaign without instituting a comparable Ramadan feeding framework.

This comparison is offered for context. Leadership reflects priorities. Expanding welfare support to the poor amid inflation communicates a different set of priorities.

As elections approach, programmes delivering visible social impact will continue to be used by the opposition to attempt to discredit the government. For the opposition, it’s easier to dramatise a feeding initiative than to present a comprehensive alternative policy blueprint, which is what a serious opposition should do.

Governance, however, cannot pause because of political noise. Rising food prices disproportionately affect low-income households, and Ramadan heightens both spiritual devotion and economic pressure. In such circumstances, the intervention of the government is a responsibility.

When examined proportionately — over one million projected meals, 170 centres, mosque-based support, live Ramadan programming, and inflation-driven logistics — the allocation reflects scope and scale. The arithmetic does not support the sensational conclusions the opposition attempted to construct.

Ultimately, the people of Sokoto will judge both the Governor Aliyu administration and the opposition based on lived reality. Did the centres operate? Did mosques receive support? Did meals reach households? Did the programme ease hardship? These are tangible benchmarks.

As political temperatures rise, citizens will weigh records carefully. They will consider expanded coverage, increased daily beneficiaries, and sustained intervention against alternative priorities.

The Ramadan feeding programme forms part of the 9-Point Smart Agenda on which the governor campaigned. Other components include mosque reconstruction and promotion of Islamic affairs. Recently, the Buhari Dan Shehu Jumu’at Mosque in Tambuwal — demolished by Aminu Tambuwal and abandoned — was commissioned. Several Jumu’at mosques across the 23 local government areas have also been remodelled.

By expanding the programme despite economic headwinds, inviting community participation, empowering mosques, and maintaining oversight, Governor Aliyu’s administration chose to prioritise welfare.

And in that choice lies the difference between governance rooted in responsibility and politics driven by propaganda.