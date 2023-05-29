New Telegraph

Governor Alia Freezes All Govt Accounts In Benue

The newly inaugurated Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has ordered that all government bank accounts in the state be frozen.

The Governor made this declaration on Monday, May 29, 2023, in his inaugural speech after taking the oath of office as the Governor of Benue State.

Speaking at the IBB Square, Alia said a ‘Post No Debit’ instruction shall remain in force until all signatories are changed.

He, however, warned all banks to adhere to the directive without delay.

He said: “May I announce that effective immediately and until further notice, all government accounts in all banks are hereby frozen.

“A ‘Post No Debit’ instruction shall remain in force until all signatories are changed. Any bank that violates this instruction does so at its own risk.”

During his speech, Governor Alia expressed his commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the state’s finances.

