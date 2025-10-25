Governor AbdulRazaq Redefining Governance In Kwara State

I n the past six years, Kwara State has witnessed an extraordinary transformation under the visionary leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. His administration has become a benchmark for purposeful governance, transparency, and people-centered development; a far cry from the era of neglect and stagnation that once defined our dear state.

Governor AbdulRazaq came into office with a clear mission: to restore dignity, rebuild infrastructure, and return power and prosperity to the people. Six years down the line, his achievements speak for themselves across education, infrastructure, healthcare, security, agriculture, and social welfare.

A Breakthrough in Security

One of the most recent and commendable strides of the AbdulRazaq administration is the significant improvement in the state’s security architecture. Through strategic collaboration with security agencies, community leaders, and the deployment of modern technology, the government has strengthened the protection of lives and property across the state.

The establishment and equipping of the Kwara State Security Task Force, coupled with the procurement of operational vehicles, communication gadgets, and motorcycles for security patrols, have enhanced rapid response to emerging threats. Despite occasional security challenges in some parts of the state, Kwara continues to maintain a reputation for relative peace and stability; a commendable feat in an era of nationwide insecurity.

Unprecedented Road Infrastructure

Perhaps one of the most visible hallmarks of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration is the massive opening of roads across the state. From the Kwara South to the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts, hundreds of kilometres of new and rehabilitated roads have connected once-isolated communities. Rural dwellers now enjoy easier access to markets, schools, and health facilities- bringing renewed economic life to the hinterlands.

The construction of critical link roads and bridges has enhanced inter-local government commerce and social integration. Never in the history of Kwara State has road development been this widespread and inclusive. The administration’s “Open Roads, Open Prosperity” vision has truly bridged the urban-rural divide and positioned Kwara as an emerging commercial hub in the North Central region.

Revolutionizing Education

Education — the foundation of sustainable development, has received unprecedented attention. Governor AbdulRazaq’s government has remodeled hundreds of schools, supplied modern learning materials, and employed thousands of qualified teachers to fill long-vacant teaching positions.

Tuition and school fees in stateowned tertiary institutions have been heavily subsidized, ensuring that no child is denied education due to financial constraints. Through the KwaraLEARN initiative, public schools now use digital learning tools that promote interactive and efficient teaching. This bold reform has restored parents’ confidence in public education and positioned Kwara as a model of innovative learning in Nigeria.

Commitment to Workers and Pensioners

Governor AbdulRazaq’s compassion extends to the workforce and retirees who devoted their lives to the service of the state. His administration has maintained regular payment of salaries and pensions, a practice that was once irregular. In addition, the government has significantly cleared a backlog of gratuities owed by previous administrations and continues to make steady payments to remaining beneficiaries. This humane and sustained effort has restored hope and dignity to many senior citizens while boosting morale among serving civil servants.

Human Development and Economic Growth

The AbdulRazaq-led government has consistently prioritized human capital development through skill acquisition programs, youth empowerment initiatives, and support for small and medium-scale enterprises. His administration’s investment in agriculture, through subsidized farm inputs, tractorization, and farmer-support programs has boosted food security and created rural employment opportunities.

Healthcare delivery has equally been strengthened, with modernized primary health centres across the 16 local government areas, improved maternal and child health services, and the establishment of the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme, which provides affordable and accessible healthcare to thousands of residents.

A People’s Governor and National Leader

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s leadership style remains his greatest strength; humble, inclusive, and development-driven. His administration has proven that governance is not about propaganda, but about quiet, consistent delivery of results that improve lives.

His transparent approach and prudent management of resources have earned Kwara State multiple recognitions for fiscal responsibility and governance innovation. It is therefore no surprise that his sterling performance and uncommon humility have earned him the prestigious position of Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) a well-deserved acknowledgment of his competence, integrity, and statesmanship.

Conclusion

As Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq continues to steer Kwara towards greater prosperity, it is clear that his legacy will be remembered as a turning point in the state’s history. He has rebuilt trust in government, rekindled unity among Kwarans, and laid a solid foundation for generations to come. Indeed, Kwara is rising again — stronger, fairer, and more prosperous — under a leader who understands that true governance is service to the people.