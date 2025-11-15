‘Government’s Laxity Fuelling Targeted Killings Claim’

How do you react to the cautionary warning of China? Do you think it would further complicate the situation?

I do not expect any complication because China’s cautionary warning is nothing more than a request to other major powers with interest in the West African region not to forget that China also has vested interests to protect. The warning is not meant for Nigeria. China has significant economic investments and cannot be interested in seeing the destruction of Chinese investments in Nigeria.

The warning is a special message for the United States that competition for global leadership cannot but be renewed in Ni- geria. China has been quietly acting like a successor to the United States. The Unit- ed States has also been openly contesting any Chinese claim to global leadership. It should not be forgotten that the word used by China is non-interference.

In other words, China, if I can quote correctly here, ‘warned the United States against interfering in Nigeria’s internal affairs’ under the pretext of religion or human rights. The Chinese only used interference to mean intervention, both of which have different meanings and implications. An act of interference does not involve the use of force while that of an intervention does. The United States has threatened to impose severe sanctions and military action in the event President Bola Tinubu does not act promptly to put a stop to the Christian genocide.

Consequently, if the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, conveyed the support of the Beijing authorities for Nigeria’s sovereignty, especially China being a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria in the BRICS, China cannot but need a secure Nigeria to be able to protect its own economic investments in Nigeria. In any case, the United States does not have any intention to launch its so-called guns-a-blazing intervention in Nigeria. The threat was issued to simply test and determine how Nigerians would react.

The United States knows that Nigeria is neither an Afghanistan nor Rwanda nor Eswatini. Most Nigerians salute the Trumpian support for Christians in Nigeria but not to the extent of using same to aggress Nigeria’s national sovereignty. The United States can be more helpful by harmonising efforts with the Government of Nigeria. Sharing intelligence reports and truly guiding Government to fish out the funders of terror. The most unfortunate point here is that many Nigerians rightly or wrongly believe that the big powers are the ones actually funding terror in Africa.

As part of its response, the Federal Government has kick-started move to appoint envoys to foreign missions, do you see this as a wise move?

Appointing envoys at this juncture of the misunderstanding is quite apt. This is what President Tinubu should have done before now, rather than his adoption of a personal diplomacy. It should not be forgotten that Nigeria is the second-largest trade partner of the United States, as well as the third-largest destination for U.S. foreign direct investments in Africa. In fact, Nigeria is one of the major recipients of US development aid. Nigeria cannot readily take advantage of all these without the accreditation of principal envoys to seek their protection in the host country. Ambassadors do represent their Heads of State.

If other countries maintain diplomatic ties with Nigeria at the ambassadorial level and Nigeria is reciprocating with Chargé d’Affaires or Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, it does not speak well at both the level of the sending and receiving States. It is therefore, though very late, to have the nominations for ambassadors-designate now, especially that the processes of accreditation can be long. Processes can quickly result in the issuance of an agrément and in some cases, to the issuance of a persona non grata. For me, appointment of envoys at this point in time, is quite sagacious and should therefore be taken beyond speculation.

If this is done, there will be stability in the conduct and management of Nigeria’s diplomatic relations. Plenipotentiaries who can seek protection of Nigeria’s interests in the host countries are needed. Such appointment has the potential to make President Trump to be disarmed and not to seek stopping development aid to Nigeria. In fact, the military threat would have been negotiated away when diplomatic negotiations at the ambassadorial level are factored into the equation. When many people argue that diplomacy is about drinking and wining, they are not wrong but it is more than that. Wining and dining is nothing more than the time to rest and relax after complex dint of hard negotiations and reflexions.

Some argue that the action of the U.S. government amounts to internal interference, do you share this view?

Yes. To a great extent, I agree that the U.S. threat constitutes an act of interference, especially that there is absolutely no illegality in an act of interference in international relations. As I noted earlier, interference is not the same thing as intervention in international law. Ordinarily speaking, it is generally believed that interference has a negative meaning from the perspective that it involves meddling in an affair to which one is not invited. On the contrary, intervention is necessarily positive.

It is believed that an act of intervention helps or improves a situation. Interference is unwanted because it obstructs while intervention is considered an intentional act aimed at preventing harm and resolving a problem. Professionally and technically, however, interference and intervention is defined by the factor of force. When it is involvement without the use of force, it is called interference.

When it involves the use of force, it is called intervention. This is why Article 2, paragraph 7 of the UN Charter did not talk about interference but about intervention. It clearly provides that neither the United Nations as an organisation nor any of its Member States is authorised to intervene in the affairs that fall within the domestic preserve of another sovereign state.

Thus, it is intervention that is prohibited not interference. Interference is a common occurrence in international relations. U.S. threat is an act of interference until it becomes an intervention with the translation of the threat into concrete military action. As a threat and action, the action of a military threat is unlawful and the United States needs to behave like a civilised nation-state and not in a manner incompatible with the established standard, acceptable practice.