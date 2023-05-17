Government of National Competence, Zoning and the Making of Democratic Ideology in Nigeria’s Democracy: A projective case of the 10th National Assembly

In a nationally diverse demographic in an evolving democracy, internal party politics must lean on accentuating competency as a central ideology to earmark democratic balancing as a delivery of the dividend of democracy to the general populace. In party politics, democracy should sit and stand simulta- neously, pronouncing progressiveness. There are differences between being a consummate Democrat and an accidental politician. What makes democracy efficient is more of the ideological background bedrock and rocking on it and not the set interest in joining politics in the selfish act of making democracy a calculus complexity.

From 29 May 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), the first term in office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of Army Forces shall commence gracefully. Tinubu’s presidency has one strategic objective, to succeed significantly and unprecedentedly. The overall national aspiration remains that BAT Government has to hit the ground running so that 100 days in government will be a hallmark of refreshment asserting that indeed there are major underlining differences between having a prepared and consummate democrat as the president and not just a mere accidental politician in place and position. BAT will indeed do well for all Nigerians. In the making of this political dispensation, there are some underpinning contours of Zoning and the Making of demo- cratic ideology in our evolving Democracy. In the past, some governments did not perform to the expectation, and cumulatively the Nation find itself where the citizens desperately look to God for a sort of deliverer. In a few days from now, a new dawn of leadership shall be inaugurated. Indeed, it is going to be an all- inclusive leadership as the answer to our prayers all this while.

It is such a season Nigeria’s politicians depart from the politics of the winners take it all, and embrace the integration, all-inclusive-balancing approach to deepen our democracy. Our governance analogy must consistently refer to an indeed super-sequitur because Governance should be all-inclusive in the National Interest for the Country to develop into a great Nation. The Election has been won, Governance has started, and we are all Nigerians. The incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lay to rest Nigeria’s tripod nationhood challenges exemplary for all Nigerians to enjoy the sweet fruits of being Nigerians. The advocacy here is efficacious in all-inclusive leadership championing the use of democratic means to foster robust de- mocracy, which includes an inclusive integration of the demo- cratic progressive governance in every part of the Country. Also, the need for this Country to become a great Nation in our time can not be overemphasised. Internal party advanced politics is all about governance cohesiveness, and that should be attested to without any reservation, of course, taken in its entirety. For instance, we need to consistently remember the fruition labour of our National heroes, particularly during the merger process of the progressive parties coming together in 2014 to form the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It was a coming together mainly of progressive democratic minds and the coming that keeps deepening our democracy up-till-date undoubtedly. Objectively, what matter now is the all-inclusive- ness governance platform for all Nigerians to see the reality of prosperous governance. Yes, for the incoming government of BAT to make the general populace prosperous irrespective of political party leaning! To my mind, this is what constitutional democracy should aim to deliver. In such a making of ideological assertion, it appears experience remains central in governance leadership and other lead- ership for that matter even in the time of the kings, very fewer experienced kings end up doing evils before God Almighty, but fewer less experienced kings committed evils gravely. At this point, let me quickly make a contribution to explicitly draw from what is trending at this point to piece up a view on zoning, the government of national competence and ideologi- cally progressive approach in an evolving democracy like ours.

Permit me to be emphatic that I am not a spokesperson for any politician, I worked harder than any other intellectuals of my calibre to see Tinubu’s presidency fulfilment robustly just in the interest of Nation-Building and National Interest. The argument against the choice of South East’s Senator- Elect Orji Kalu for the Senate Presidency should not be lightly centred on parochial limited views. We must rather advocate for the right thing to do at this time of our evolving democracy. Having written a few pieces on how the prognosis favours OUK convincingly. Also, he will pull out all stops for the success and significance of the 10th National Assembly, and the ultimate success and significance of Tinubu’s Presidency, if OUK be- comes the Senate President. I need to say that something in favour of reliability should come to the South East. Nonethe- less, the choice of a candidate should have nothing to do with the issues of Campaigning but rather advocating for interested balance in the tripod standing of our Governance strands and stands. In other words, at this stage, we are debating Governance, yes, all-inclusive progressive governance, which has nothing or little to do with campaigning. APC won convincingly, and the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be inaugurated in a few days from now. May 29, 2023, is sacrosanct by God’s Grace. Prof. Ojo Emmanuel Ademola writes from Lagos.