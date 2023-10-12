‘Government Must Invest in Facilities’

The chairman of the Oyo State Athletics Association, Isaac Ogada, has said the only way to develop sports in the country is for the government to invest in facilities in different local governments in the country.

Speaking with our correspondent, Ogada said there are so many talents hidden in different parts of the country, but without proper facilities, there is no way they could be developed, as not all of them will have the opportunity to come to the cities.

“The business of the government in sport is to provide facilities,” he said. “They have no business running sports. They just need to provide an enabling environment. It’s unfortunate that in Nigeria, governments are involved in the direct running of sports, and that is why our sport is not growing.

“I just want to advise that the government should provide facilities. If they provide facilities, they should allow the individual to run the league. People look at government things as no man’s thing, and they abuse it. Let the government provide facilities and personnel.”

Speaking on what is needed to develop athletics in Oyo State, he said there is a need for coaches to be employed across several local governments.