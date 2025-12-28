Government-led Reforms Support MSMEs Amid Cost Pressures

Nigeria’s economy in 2025 showed signs of stabilisation, driven by government policy interventions and reforms, even as households and businesses continue to adjust to higher costs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after years of policy resets and market volatility, government-led initiatives helped improve key economic indicators.

This includes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, fiscal stability, and external reserves. Real GDP is estimated to have expanded by about four per cent for the year, supported by higher oil production and strengthened non-oil sectors, reflecting government measures to boost productivity and investment.

Second-quarter growth was particularly strong, rising by over four per cent year-onyear, driven by agriculture, services, and upstream petroleum activities, areas targeted by government reforms and incentives. International institutions responded positively to Nigeria’s policy actions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjusted its growth projection to nearly four per cent, citing improved investor confidence and the impact of reforms.

These reforms include exchange-rate realignment and the removal of petrol subsidies. Development partners also noted improvements in government revenues and external reserves, crediting ongoing fiscal measures for supporting gradual stability in the budget.

In spite of these gains, inflation and operating costs continued to affect households and businesses, demonstrating the need for continued government intervention and support.

Describing the year, the National President of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Dr Femi Egbesola, said 2025 was “one of the most difficult years in the history of business owners.