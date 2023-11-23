Governance Structure: Reps Move To Amend CBN Act

PHILIP NYAM writes on the proposed amendment to Section 6 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which represents a significant step towards strengthening the governance structure of the apex bank

The House of Representatives recently passed through second reading a bill for an Act to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, Cap. C4, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and for related matters (HB.16). The bill is sponsored by Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive (APC, Delta). The lawmaker moved for the second reading of the bill and it was seconded by Hon. Mohammed Shehu. While leading the debate on the motion, Waive stated that the bill seeks to ensure that the Legislature amends the CBN Act to help the apex bank in ensuring that the chairmanship of its board is separated from the office of the governor to check the abuse of office.

He said the bill further seeks to ensure that the governor or the most senior deputy governor take charge of the day- to-day running of the CBN as against the governor appointing just anyone amongst the deputy governors. According to the lawmaker, another amendment aimed at strengthening the fiscal accountability is for the Salary and Wages Commission to fix and adjust salaries of the staff of the CBN subject to approval by the president and not that CBN should have the powers to determine the adjustment of these wages at will.

He also proposed an amendment that currency change/swap must be done in clarity and with due public notice. A further amendment is to ensure the CBN budget is scrutinized months before the commencement of the financial year in order to ensure accountability. Also speaking in favour of the bill, Hon. Ahmed Jaha praised the body and spirit of the bill as it seeks to eradicate impunity and abuse of office in the CBN. He stated that Nigerians have long clamoured for this amendment due to the lording of the leadership of the CBN over the leadership of other financial institutions.

Similarly, the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda in his contribution praised the spirit of the bill as it seeks to cure gross abuse of office, abuse of financial laws, social responsibility laws etc. He stated that the Legislature is right to use Legislative tools to right these perceived wrongs and that the bill is timely. But kicking against the bill, Hon. Isa Mohammed, expressed concern that if the provision for appointing the governor and chairman is applied as stipulated in the bill; chances are that it will abuse the spirit of federal character. The bill was voted on, approved for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Banking Regulations.

Analysis of the bill

The proposed amendment to the Central Bank of Nigeria Act (the “Principal Act”) seeks to address several critical aspects of the Act in order to enhance the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its operations. This legislative brief will focus on the significance of amending section 6 of the Principal Act and the rationale behind the requirement for the chairman of the board of directors to be distinct from the governor of the bank, amongst others.

Composition of the board

The proposed amendment introduces a crucial change in the composition of the CBN’s Board of Directors as outlined in section 6 of the Principal Act. The proposed amendment adds a new paragraph, section 6(2)(a), which mandates that the chairman of the board shall be a former governor of the CBN, a former chairman of the bank, or a former managing director of a bank. This provision introduces an essential shift by requiring the chairman to have a background outside of the current leadership of the CBN.

Secondly, the amendments also provide for the separation of the chairman of the board from that of the governor. Importance of a distinct chairman, according to the sponsor, includes enhanced independence and oversight, separating the role of the chairman from the governor ensures a more effective system of checks and balances within the CBN’s governance structure. This differentiation reduces the concentration of power, enhances accountability, and provides an avenue for unbiased oversight of the CBN’s operations.

The presence of an independent chairman with experience in the financial sector but not directly tied to the bank’s current management will foster diverse perspectives in decision-making. This will discourage “groupthink” and promote robust deliberations that lead to well-informed and balanced policies. A chairman selected from outside the current leadership of the bank diminishes the likelihood of conflicts of interest that could arise when the governor also assumes the role of the chairman. This separation reduces the risk of policy decisions being influenced by personal or vested interests.

An independent chairman can serve as a symbol of impartiality and transparency, thereby increasing public confidence in the CBN’s operations. This is particularly important in preserving the integrity of monetary and financial policies. By requiring the chairman to have experience as a former governor, chair- man, or managing director of a bank, the amendment ensures that the chair- man possesses the necessary financial and economic expertise to provide effective leadership to the board.

The proposed amendment to section 6 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act represents a significant step toward strengthening the governance structure of the CBN. The differentiation between the Chairman of the Board and the Governor of the Bank introduces a level of independence, oversight, and accountability that is essential for the effective functioning of the CBN. This amendment aligns with international best practices and demonstrates a commitment to transparent and prudent monetary policy management.

Amendment to section 7(1)

The proposed amendment to section 7(1) of the Principal Act addresses the day-to-day management of the CBN. This amendment states that “ the Governor or in his absence the most senior Deputy Governor shall be in charge of the day-to-day management of the Bank and shall be answerable to the Board for his acts and decisions.” This is opposed to the current provision which gives the governor the power to choose, which of the deputy governors to act in his absence.

This amendment clarifies the chain of command within the CBN, ensuring that the governor or the most senior deputy governor takes on the role of managing the bank’s daily operations. This allocation of responsibility minimizes ambiguity and ensures efficient decision-making. The provision that the governor or deputy governor is accountable to the board for their actions strengthens oversight. It enhances the board’s role in reviewing operational decisions and ensures that such decisions are aligned with the broader objectives of the CBN Act.

Amendment to section 8(3)

The proposed amendment to Section 8(3) of the Principal Act addresses the governor and deputy governors of the CBN subject to the approval of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission and not the Board of the Bank. The section states that “salaries or allowances including pension and other allowances payable to the Governor and to the deputy governors shall be as stipulated, from time to time, by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission subject to approval of the President.”

By stipulating that the compensation of the governor and deputy governors be determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, subject to the president’s approval, this amendment ensures an independent and objective process for setting remuneration. This provision also aligns with principles of fiscal responsibility and accountability, reducing the potential for arbitrary or excessive compensation decisions.

Amendment to section 16

The proposed amendment to section 16 of the Principal Act addresses the determination of the exchange rate of the Naira. The amendment states that “the exchange rate of the Naira shall be determined, from time to time, by a suitable mechanism devised by the Bank for that purpose, provided that such rates shall at all times be uniform throughout the country both at the bank, commercial banks or any such persons licensed to carry on the business of Bureau De Change.”

This amendment empowers the bank to devise a suitable mechanism for determining the Naira’s exchange rate. It emphasises stability and consistency in exchange rates across the country. On uniform exchange rates, the provision ensures that the exchange rates remain uniform throughout the country, regardless of the entity involved in currency exchange. This fosters economic predictability and prevents distortions.

Amendment to section 20(3)

The essence of this amendment is to protect public interest in the event of the need for currency swap of Naira re- design as witnessed from late last year to early this year. It is to direct the Bank to call in its notes or coins, subject to a notice of not less than one year. This amendment reinforces the need for adequate time for the notice of change of the Naira notes before exercising the power to call in the old notes. The provision that both old and new notes can be used as legal tenders during the notice period minimizes disruptions in economic activities and ensures a smooth transition.

Introduction of section 48

The proposed introduction of a new section to the Principal Act addresses the preparation and submission of the bank’s budget estimates to the National Assembly. It states that “the board shall prepare and submit to the National Assembly through the President not later than 30th September of each year an estimate of its expenditure and income during the next succeeding year.”

Timely budget submission requires the board to submit its expenditure and income estimates to the National Assembly through the President enhances transparency and accountability in the bank’s financial planning. The provision also reinforces the oversight role of the National Assembly in reviewing and approving the bank’s budget, ensuring that financial decisions align with national priorities and it is expected that these amendments will stabilise the nation’s monetary policy when passed and finally signed into law.