‘Governance On Holiday Since S’Court Judgment On Osun LG Funds’

Executive Director, Centre for Responsive Governance, Dr Ayodeji Ologun, has berated the manner in which the Osun State government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke allowed the issue of seized local government funds to degenerate, concluding that governance in the state in the last eight months has gone on holiday.

Ologun said this yesterday while featuring on an Eagle 102.5 FM Frontline programme, analysing the “Legal Implication of Osun Supreme Court Judgment.”

According to him, “since the decision of the Supreme Court ordering release of the local government funds to the democratically-elected All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairmen in Osun State, governance has gone on holiday.

“What we have in that state presently, and that has been going on in the past few months, can be termed as misgovernance.

“And it is quite unfortunate that the governor who rode on the shoulder of public accountability, of fame among the people, will leave this kind of people he is to lead, in this dilemma at which governance is daily getting far away from them.”