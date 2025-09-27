Governance Is Not About Personal Gain – Governor Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reminded public officials that governance is about service and legacy, not personal gain.

Governor Yusuf made this remark on Friday at Kaduna, while declaring open a three-day capacity building workshop on Anti-Corruption, Financial Fraud, Transformational Leadership, and Ethical Values for Commissioners, Special Advisers, Director Generals, and Permanent Secretaries of the state.

The Governor was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, who reaffirmed that corruption is more than an economic crime, describing it as a betrayal of trust, a distortion of values, and an assault on society.

He said Governor Yusuf’s administration is committed to building people-centred, transparent, and accountable governance, anchored on integrity and service delivery.

“This workshop is not just another training exercise, but a strategic investment in the very foundation of governance in Kano State. Posterity will not forgive us if we squander the trust placed in our hands. Let integrity be our currency; let service be our culture; and let progress be our destiny,” he stated.

The Deputy Governor charged participants to go beyond fine speeches and abandoned notes, and instead translate the lessons into new ways of thinking, acting, and serving.

He emphasised the need for resilient institutions that will outlive individuals, stressing that continuity in governance depends on strong institutions rather than personalities.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government of Kano State, Alh. Umar Farouk Ibrahim welcomed participants to the event, noting that the training aims to strengthen the pillars of governance in the state.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service, Alh. Abdullahi Musa, the SSG, lamented that corruption is the greatest obstacle to achieving good governance and social justice.

“Corruption weakens institutions, disrupts service delivery, deprives the state of progress, and denies citizens justice by eroding public trust in governance,” he said.

Alh. Umar also urged participants to judiciously utilise the knowledge obtained from the training for the upliftment of Kano State to a better status.