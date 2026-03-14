Hon. Ismail Adeniyi Oluwatosin is Chief Bisi Akande’s Kingsman and All Progressives Congress APC stalwart in Osun State, in this interview with Ayobami Agboola, he bears his mind on the issues currently affecting Osun , his assessment on the performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the last three and half years and his own political ambition come 2027. Excepts:

You are well-known as a successful business person. Many are curious—why did you decide to join politics?

That is a great question. Many people ask why someone who has built a stable business career would step into politics. For me, it has never been about building my career. My career is established—I have achieved personal and professional success. But what truly drives me is the future of my people and my state.

I realized that the only way I can make a lasting impact on the lives of those in my constituency and across Osun is to be part of the decision-making process, to help shape policies and programs that directly improve communities. Politics, for me, is a tool to build the future I hope to see for the people I love.

A lot of people talk about your good deeds in Osun, particularly in Ila Orangun. Can you share what motivates you to give back?

I believe that leadership is a responsibility, not a privilege. Everything I have been able to achieve is by the grace of God and the support of my community. I feel a deep obligation to give back—to help where I can, support education, infrastructure, and community initiatives, and ensure that the people around me have opportunities to grow.

I want to be remembered not just as a businessman, but as a builder of people and communities, someone who listens, acts with integrity, and is accountable to those he serves.

What values guide your work, both in business and politics?

My faith in God is at the core of every- thing I do. I believe in truthfulness, accountability, and fairness. I value strong interpersonal relationships and treating people with dignity and respect.

Whether in business or politics, I strive to act with honesty and integrity. I believe that leadership is not just about decisions—it’s about building trust, nurturing talent, and empowering others to achieve their potential.

Some say your decision to enter politics was a surprise, given your success. How do you respond?

Business success is one thing, but success in life is measured by the impact you leave on others. I joined politics not for personal gain but to serve, to listen, and to ensure that our communities are not left behind.

If my experience and perspective can help create better schools, better roads, and better opportunities for youths and grassroots communities, then I see it as my duty to contribute. My goal is to see the needs of the people addressed, not to build a personal political brand.

How do you balance your personal, professional, and political responsibilities?

It is about discipline, focus, and a clear sense of purpose. My business experience taught me management and accountability, which I now bring into public service. I also ensure that I stay connected with my community, understand their needs, and respond promptly. At the end of the day, it is about service and responsibility, making sure that every action contributes positively to the lives of the people I serve.

How has the Ademola Adeleke government performed over the past 37 months?

Let me be frank. Governance is not about entertainment; it is a serious responsibility. After 37 months, many citizens of Osun are still awaiting genuine economic relief.

Expectations included transformation—more jobs, increased investment confidence, and structured development—but what is primarily observed is governance driven more by public excitement than tangible economic results.

Within various communities, the complaints are consistent: businesses are struggling, opportunities are limited, and young people remain uncertain about their futures. Leadership must extend beyond mere visibility; it must produce results that significantly impact people’s lives. Osun warrants leadership that operates discreetly but delivers effectively.

Your constituency has previously had representatives. What will you do differently?

Representation should no longer be purely ceremonial. The residents of Ila, Boluwaduro, and Ifedayo deserve representatives who are present, accessible, and effective.

My approach is straightforward: bring Abuja closer to the people. Federal opportunities must reach our farmers, traders, students, and entrepreneurs. Representation should focus on resolving issues, not merely occupying seats.

How would you describe AMBO’s political background?

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji signifies stability and competence at a time when Osun requires clear direction. He understands governance beyond slogans and possesses the administrative experience necessary to revitalize the state’s economy. Many believe he offers Osun a genuine pathway back to structured and purposeful governance.

As a young entrepreneur, how do you plan to mobilize youths?

Young people are not merely tools for campaigns; they are the future of governance. My advocacy for youth inclusion is based on personal experience—I am part of that generation and understand our hardships firsthand.

This conviction motivated me to establish the Youth Inclusive Initiative, a platform dedicated to giving voice to the voiceless and providing opportunities for growth, collaboration, and leadership development for young individuals. The core belief is simple: youth should never be sidelined in decision-making because they are the architects of tomorrow.

Through this platform, we are uniting youths, fostering innovation, mentorship, and self-development, while creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and skills acquisition. My objective is to ensure young people transition from the margins into the center of governance, becoming active contributors rather than passive observers. Empowering youths leads to stronger communities, more responsive leadership, and a brighter future for all.

Constituents are calling for more inclusive representation. What is your plan?

The call for inclusive representation is justified, as many individuals have felt ignored for an extended period. Leadership can no longer operate remotely while the populace struggles to be heard. Inclusion is not charity; it is a duty. My vision is clear: no group should be marginalized. Youths, women, artisans, professionals, farmers, and community leaders must be active participants in governance, not mere spectators awaiting decisions made without their input. I plan to organize regular town hall meetings across Ila, Boluwaduro, and Ifedayo, establish open communication channels, and ensure leaders listen before acting. Policies should be rooted in the communities’ realities, not just assumptions from offices. When people are genuinely included, trust increases, unity is strengthened, and governance begins to deliver tangible results. Every voice matters because a com- munity advances only when all members move forward together.

What is your relationship with APC leadership concerning the ticket?

I have maintained respectful and active communication with party leaders and stakeholders. The APC is a well-organized party, and I believe in its internal democratic processes.

My objective is to promote unity and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. I trust that the party will recognize commitment, capacity, and loyalty.

I look forward to my leaders providing opportunities to demonstrate my abilities and follow their example—they are my mentors, and I remain loyal and humble.