An international scholar, Prof Toyin Falola, has warned that the current gravitation of governance and resource distribution among African politicians from state capture to family seizure in Africa portends great dangers to the continent.

Falola also warned against what he described as the advent of feudal autocracy, where rich few grab political power, as in India now which he said is being controlled by seven billionaires, adding that concentrating political and economic power in the hands of a few endangers democracy.

Falola alluded to what obtains in such countries as Uganda where President Yoweri Musenei holds sway along with his family, Gabon, Teodora Nabong of Equatorial Guinea, Cameroun and others as perpetrators of such, and until recently Faure Gnassingbe who succeeded his father 20 years ago as examples.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Democracy and the Dynamics of Development in Africa’ at the inauguration of Hassan Sunmonu Centre for Leadership and Governance, at the Yaba College of Technology, in Lagos, the Professor of Political History added that the development is rearing its head in Nigeria by the fact that Nigerians should not be surprised that in 2027, President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, could contest the governorship seat in Lagos, even after the First Lady has served her terms in the Senate.

“More disturbing is the case in Uganda where the President’s wife is the Vice President, his daughter is the Governor of the Central Bank and his son is the Chief of Defence Staff. You will also recall that a number of African Presidents have been in office for more than 40 years.

This does not augur well for development,” he said. Falola opined that democracy has suffered immeasurably in the hands of politicians because they have captured the process, the umpires, security agencies and the judiciary in order to subvert the will of the people and privatise the state. Lamenting the failure of institutional integrity in the electoral system, he said: “The Russian aphorism ‘it is not those who vote that count, but those who count the vote’,” has become the order of the day.

He also warned African leaders against copying what he referred to as the dictatorial and institutional damage of US President Donald Trump, which he posited could worsen Africa’ s development. He cautioned that the world is currently at the precipice with the concentration of two thirds of global wealth in the bands of 12 people, a development which he said is creeping into Nigeria.

On the way out, Falola advocated youth activism and redefinition of the system to promote change, recolonisation of democracy and development along local traditions and consensus, institutional and moral reforms, embracing of public and ethical leadership, adding that democracy must be about the security and welfare of the people.

In his response, erstwhile President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) 1978 to 1984 and former General-Secretary of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity, Alhaji Hassan Sumonu commended the establishment of the centre, while NLC President, Joe Ajero and his ASUU counterpart, Prof. Chris Piwuna, lauded Sumonu’s role in labour movement in Africa.