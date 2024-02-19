Governance In Abia: It’s too early to celebrate – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has said that whatever impressions he had made in the Abia political landscape, in spite of the numerous court distractions, are a tip of the iceberg and therefore too early to be celebrated. Speaking at a grand civic reception organized in his honour by the people of IsialaNgwa South LGA, (his Local Government Area of origin) at the weekend, Otti said he was reluctant to accept the proposal because such honours were capable of derailing one from the direction and focus of governance. He however added that the reception by IsialaNgwa South people should represent that of the entire LGAs in the State.

“To tell you the truth, it was a very difficult decision for me to accept. I do not want to be celebrated as such. The truth is that it is still early stage and somehow, I try to run away from events like this because if you don’t caution yourself, it is possible to derail. “It is possible for you to begin to seek and clog the media. We are all from this State and we know that crowds like this were not unavailable in the previous administration when the state was decaying.

“What you have seen in the last eight months is what the Englishman will call dress rehearsal. In the last eight months, we were running from one Federal High Court in Kano, to the Court of Appeal in Kano to the Supreme court on the Kano matter, then the Tribunal in Umuahia, Court of Appeal in Owerri sitting in Lagos and then Supreme Court again, the second time. We did not fear, we concentrated on the work but now, our concentration will be more than doubled.”