Governance Failure, Exploitation From Abroad Bane of Africa’s Progress –Tinubu

President Bola Tinu- bu has lamented that failure in good governance and exploitation from abroad have been the bane of socio- economic progress in Africa. The President, who insisted that the continent did not require the pity of the west and other continents, described Africa as the key to global future.

Tinubu made the declaration yesterday morning in his speech at the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America (US) Recalling that the world body was founded after the second World War to help affected countries to rebuild after the consequential devastation, the Nigerian leader said: “Many proclamations have been made, yet our troubles remain close at hand.

Failures in good governance have hindered Africa. But broken promises, unfair treatment and outright exploitation from abroad have also exacted a heavy toll on our ability to progress. “We are not asking for identical programmes and actions. What we want is an equally firm commitment to partnership. We seek enhanced international cooperation with African nations to achieve the 2030 agenda and Sustainable Development Goals.”

Tinubu highlighted five important concerns to be considered by the global body: “Other nations and their private sector actors must see African development as a priority, not just for Africa but in their interests as well. Due to both longstanding internal and external factors, Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic structures have been skewed to impede development, industrial expansion, job creation, and the equitable distribution of wealth.

“Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders. As chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region. I extend a hand of friendship to all who genuinely support this mission.

“The fourth important aspect of global trust and solidarity is to secure the continent’s mineral rich areas from pilfering and conflict. Many such areas have become catacombs of misery and exploitation. The mayhem visited on resource rich areas does not respect national boundaries: Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, CAR, the list grows. “Change severely impacts Nigeria and Africa.

Northern Nigeria is hound- ed by desert encroachment on once arable land. Our south is pounded by the rising tide of coastal flooding and erosion. In the middle, the rainy season brings floods that kill and displace multitudes. “To the rest of the world, I say walk with us as true friends and partners. Africa is not a problem to be avoided nor is it to be pitied. Africa is nothing less than the key to the world’s future.