Gov Zulum Offers Scholarship To Children Of 8 Slain CJTF

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has pledged immediate financial support and long-term educational sponsorship for the families of eight members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who were killed in a bomb blast along the Dikwa–Marte road.

The CJTF operatives lost their lives on Tuesday after their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents, in the latest attack on security forces in the region.

During a condolence visit to the bereaved families in Fezzan Ward, Maiduguri, on Thursday, Governor Zulum announced an immediate financial support package of ₦5 million for each of the affected families to address their urgent needs.

“I want to announce an initial assistance of ₦5 million to be given to each family to take care of their immediate needs,” the governor stated.

In a further show of commitment, the governor also declared that the state government would assume full responsibility for the education of the deceased operatives’ children.

“The Borno State Government will provide full scholarship to children of the deceased members of the CJTF. For those without children, we will extend support to other close family members,” Zulum added.

Describing the fallen CJTF members as heroes and martyrs, Zulum praised their courage and sacrifice in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North-East.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their communities. Their bravery will never be forgotten,” he said, while offering prayers for the peaceful repose of their souls and urging the families to remain strong in the face of loss.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by senior government officials, including Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Musa Askira; APC State Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba; and the Permanent Secretary of the Government House, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma.

The CJTF, a volunteer-based security outfit, has been a vital part of counter-insurgency efforts in Borno State, working alongside military and police units to combat Boko Haram and other extremist threats in the region.

