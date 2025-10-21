Gov Zulum In Egypt For 5th Aswan Forum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has called for a comprehensive and multifaceted strategy anchored on regional cooperation to tackle the worsening security and humanitarian crisis in the Sahel region.

Speaking on Monday at a roundtable discussion during the 5th Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development held in Aswan, Egypt, Governor Zulum said extremist groups and criminal networks in the region operate across borders with impunity, hence the response must be transnational in nature.

Zulum, whose state has been at the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin, argued that a purely military solution has proven inadequate.

He emphasised that lasting peace can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of the conflict.

“The crises of instability, terrorism, and displacement that plague the Sahel cannot be solved by kinetic means alone,” Zulum said. “We must look beyond the battlefield. There is an urgent need for a multifaceted approach that combines security, development, and humanitarian assistance in a synchronised manner.”

He further explained that tackling the crisis requires collaboration across all Sahelian countries, not just a few.

“In the Sahel context, you cannot address the challenges by focusing on only two or three countries,” he said. “You need to look deeper into the political region of the Sahel as defined by the United Nations Strategy, which covers 10 countries, including Mauritania, Gambia, and Guinea. Collaboration among the larger Sahel communities is paramount.”

Beyond security coordination, the governor called for greater investment in development across Sahel nations, identifying poverty, illiteracy, and climate change-induced scarcity as key drivers of recruitment into armed groups.

“For the last 15 years, we have had many interventions in Borno State, but humanitarian support is not a sustainable solution,” Zulum noted. “We have received many donors, partners, and NGOs, but most of them focused on short-term humanitarian measures. There is a need for long-term, sustainable solutions. The nexus between peace, development, and security cannot be overemphasised, without development, there can be no peace or security.”

The roundtable featured several African leaders, including Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty; Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and African Integration, Abdoulaye Diop; and Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabes Abroad, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré.