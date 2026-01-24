Gov Yusuf’s Resignation: Prepare The Battle Ground For 2027, Kwankwaso To Supporters

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has asked his supporters not to jitter on the resignation of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State from their New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) but to begin early preparation for the battle ahead.

This is as the former Governor of Kano State said that he will continue to keep to his political ideals, and that he is not for sale.”

“I’m not for sale. Our political convictions keep me grounded. If I were in it for personal gain, I would have taken the easy route, and you would be looking for me elsewhere, not in this place,” Kwankwaso said.

The NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections made the remarks on Friday amid reports of the resignation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf alongside several local government chairmen, some members of the House of Representatives and aides, from the NNPP, preparatory to their planned defection to the APC.

Kwankwaso, who was addressing his supporters at his Miller Road, said, ”Our shared vision is what keeps me going. If I were motivated by greed, I would have taken the money and run, and you would not be here showing your support.”

“My mission is to always fight for the ordinary people. I will not compromise with those who exploit the masses. Going by what is happening in Kano today, we need to start preparing because there are people hell-bent on destroying what we built over time,” he said

He, therefore, urged his supporters to begin early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, cautioning against complacency.

“We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. You should not relent, because one day, we will achieve our objectives,” he said.

The two-term governor of Kano State vowed to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals and philosophy of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, adding that he would not compromise his principles for personal gains