Gov Yusuf Woos Chinese Investors, Says Kano Is Commercially Located City

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said the State is a strategically located Commercial City, ready for International Business Investment.

The Governor who gave this assurance to the Chinese Ambassador, Mr Dunhai Yu, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening economic and infrastructural collaboration with China.

The Governor also invited Chinese investors to take advantage of the state’s conducive business environment.

Speaking at the Government House in Kano on Thursday while hosting the Chinese delegation led by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dunhai Yu, Governor Yusuf described Kano as a strategic commercial hub with immense investment opportunities.

“Kano is a historical commercial center in sub-Saharan Africa and an industrial hub with a conducive business environment for Chinese investors. The state offers significant economic advantages, including access to raw materials, a strategic location and large markets.”

Governor Yusuf acknowledged China’s global economic leadership and its remarkable strides in infrastructure, banking, insurance and industrialization.

He also recognized China’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy, citing trade, investment, infrastructure and financial assistance as key areas of collaboration.

“The bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached over $22.6 billion in 2023, and Kano has benefited greatly from this relationship. Chinese companies have played a major role in infrastructural development within the state,” he said.

The governor highlighted that about 55 per cent of ongoing infrastructural projects in Kano are being handled by Chinese firms, referencing the construction of five major flyovers, four of which were built by Chinese companies. He expressed gratitude for their contributions and assured continued cooperation.

Governor Yusuf also announced plans to unveil a five-year multisectoral investment strategy (2025-2029) to attract more Chinese investors. “We have attractive incentives that will not only attract but also retain investments in Kano State,” he stated.

The governor further emphasized the importance of educational collaboration, commending China for its past support in sponsoring Kano students for studies in Chinese universities.

He urged the Chinese government to continue and expand scholarship programs to enhance human capital development and foster better communication between business communities in both regions.

On his part, Ambassador Dunhai Yu expressed appreciation for the warm reception, describing Kano as a key economic and cultural hub in West Africa with over 1,000 years of rich history.

“Kano is home to many Chinese investors and entrepreneurs, and they all feel welcome here,” he said. “The relationship between China and Kano is built on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, and education.”

The ambassador highlighted China’s commitment to expanding partnerships with Kano, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure development, trade, and education.

He revealed plans to facilitate investment from Shandong Province, one of China’s largest economies, into Kano’s agricultural sector, irrigation systems, and manufacturing industry.

Yu also reaffirmed China’s willingness to support Nigeria’s push for economic diversification, particularly through investments in renewable energy and electric vehicle manufacturing.

“China leads the world in electric vehicles and renewable energy, and we are ready to collaborate with Kano to advance its industrialization efforts,” he said.

Governor Yusuf assured the delegation of Kano’s readiness to facilitate investment opportunities that would enhance economic growth and strengthen diplomatic ties.

