Gov Yusuf Vows To Implement Recommendations Of #EndBadGovernance Protest Inquiry

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has pledged to fully implement the recommendations of the Committee of Inquiry on the End Bad Governance Protest held on August 1, 2024.

Receiving the report from the Committee’s Chairman, Justice Lawan Wada (rtd.), during the 25th Kano State Executive Council meeting at Government House, the governor also announced that a white paper would be issued, identifying those responsible for sponsoring and perpetrating the violent protest.

A statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Tuesday confirmed the development.

According to the report, 10 people lost their lives, while seven others sustained critical injuries.

Additionally, public and private properties worth over N11 billion were destroyed in the protest.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that his administration did not interfere in the committee’s six-month-long investigation, allowing members the full autonomy to carry out their duties diligently.

“I have confidence in the integrity and professionalism of the committee members. They were selected based on merit, and I am optimistic that they have done their job without bias,” he stated.

The governor assured that the government would take appropriate action on the report’s findings to serve as a deterrent to those who incite violence and destruction.

He also commended the committee for a job well done and urged them to be prepared for future assignments if the government requires their expertise.

Presenting the report, Justice Wada disclosed that the committee visited all affected areas and engaged stakeholders to compile a comprehensive account of the protest’s impact.

The governor’s commitment to implementing the report’s recommendations signals a decisive step toward accountability and justice in Kano State.

