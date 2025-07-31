Gov Yusuf Unveils Economic Reforms, Approves N23b For Road Projects

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a ₦23 billion road construction project at the Singer Market as part of a bold new vision to revamp the state’s economic landscape.

The initiative is designed to boost commercial activity and ease logistics around one of Kano’s oldest and most vital commodities markets.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce, Cooperative, and Industry, Shehu Wada Sagagi, disclosed this on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of the new leadership of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA).

Governor Yusuf said the economic reforms would unlock new opportunities for growth and trade, praising the outgoing KACCIMA leadership for maintaining stability during challenging times.

He emphasized the importance of continuity and accountability in the private sector, urging the incoming executives to benchmark Kano’s GDP and economic performance to guide future development.

In line with efforts to diversify the state’s economy, the governor pledged to establish a standardized gold market, insisting that “no gold market is better than Kano.” He also revealed plans to upgrade the traditional medicine market to meet global health standards.

Expressing concern over the exclusion of Kano indigenes from the ongoing AKK pipeline project, Governor Yusuf called for greater local participation in national infrastructure initiatives. He also urged entrepreneurs to scale up importation efforts to stimulate broader economic growth.

In a further boost to the business community, the governor announced that the Bank of Industry would disburse ₦5 billion in loans to support small and medium-scale enterprises in the state. He added that plans were underway to establish a BOI headquarters in Kano, further cementing the state’s position as a commercial powerhouse.

Governor Yusuf stressed the pivotal role of KACCIMA in driving industrialization and business development across Kano.

In his address after taking the oath of office, the newly elected President of KACCIMA, Ambassador Usman Hassan Darma, promised a transformative agenda focused on agricultural revitalization, infrastructure upgrades, and comprehensive economic reforms.

He outlined a strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening partnerships with government institutions to create a more enabling environment for businesses and farmers. “We will inspect water channels and optimize the use of Kano’s dams to enhance both dry and wet season farming,” Darma stated.

He also highlighted the chamber’s plan to harness the AKK gas pipeline for industrial energy supply. “Once completed, we will ensure that the gas plant produces Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to power our industries and enhance productivity,” he said, calling on both federal and state governments to accelerate supporting infrastructure for the project.

Beyond sectoral plans, Darma vowed to eliminate internal divisions within KACCIMA, pledging unity and collaboration within the new leadership. “This new team is a product of teamwork. There will be no more factions in KACCIMA,” he declared.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s willingness to provide a supportive environment for industrial development, while also commending the transparent electoral process that brought in the new executive team. “I am honored to follow in the footsteps of those before me and commit to providing visionary, accountable leadership,” he concluded.