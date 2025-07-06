Gov Yusuf Unveils 500 Transformers For Rural Communities

In a bid to boost power supply and revive small-scale businesses, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has flagged off the distribution of the first phase of 500 transformers to rural communities across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

Speaking during the official unveiling on Sunday, Governor Yusuf said the initiative is aimed at addressing the challenge of irregular power supply, which has hampered micro and socio-economic growth in the state.

He noted that the provision of transformers is a strategic move to enhance industrial development and stimulate business activities, particularly in rural areas.

“This initiative is part of our administration’s bold step to light up both rural and urban communities, reduce insecurity in unlit areas, and create enabling environments for economic prosperity,” the Governor said.

He urged community stakeholders to take full ownership of the transformers and directed local government chairmen to establish committees for the maintenance and security of the facilities.

“This distribution marks the first phase of our rural electrification mandate. It is not just another infrastructure project but a significant step towards improving electricity supply to our people. A reliable power supply is essential to industrial development and economic growth,” Yusuf added.

On his part, the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, AbdulKadir Abdulsalam, commended the Governor’s efforts to improve living standards and boost the rural economy.

“This distribution symbolizes progress and the Governor’s determination to confront the challenges facing rural communities. The transformers will significantly improve livelihoods, enhance economic viability, and attract investment opportunities,” he said.

A major highlight of the event was the symbolic handover of transformers to local government chairmen.