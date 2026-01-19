Gov. Yusuf To Receive APC E-Membership Card Tuesday – Abbas

Bearing the last-minute change, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, is set to perform his E-registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, told party faithful that, “You should be ready for the arrival of Ganduje and Governor Yusuf on Tuesday, after which we may start the registration”.

Abbas explained that the party has begun a nationwide digital registration and revalidation exercise aimed at updating and authenticating its membership database.

According to him, the initiative is intended to promote transparency, strengthen internal party administration, and ensure that all members are properly captured and recognised within the party’s structure.

He noted that the adoption of electronic membership registration underscores the APC’s commitment to modernising its operations and consolidating its organisational framework across the country.

The party chairman further revealed that the exercise has already commenced in some states. In Edo State, he said

Governor Monday Okpebholo has been officially registered as a bona fide member of the APC following the launch of the e-membership platform.

Similarly, Abbas said the Sokoto State chapter of the party has also rolled out its electronic membership registration exercise, reaffirming the APC’s resolve to strengthen its grassroots base nationwide.

He reiterated that the APC remains focused on internal cohesion, credible membership management and strategic positioning ahead of future political engagements, stressing that the digital registration and revalidation exercise is central to achieving these objectives.