Gov Yusuf To Present Kano’s First-Ever ₦1trn Budget For 2026

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced that his administration is finalising arrangements to present the state’s first-ever ₦1 trillion proposed budget for the 2026 financial year.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawkain Tofa, on Friday, November 14.

The Governor made this known on Friday while declaring open the Second Special Executive Council Meeting convened to deliberate on the 2026 budget proposals ahead of its formal presentation to the Kano State House of Assembly next week.

Governor Yusuf explained that the historic budget size reflects his administration’s determination to consolidate the ongoing massive infrastructure, urban renewal and expand socio-economic development across the state.

He attributed the increase in the proposed budget to the significant improvement in internally generated revenue (IGR) and the blocking of leakages within the system.

“Our administration has strengthened internal revenue mechanisms and sealed leakages, which now allows us to plan boldly for transformative projects in 2026,” the Governor said.

He further stated that the 2026 budget will focus on housing development, agriculture, education, healthcare, and support for small and medium enterprises, aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating sustainable livelihoods for the people of Kano State.

Once concluded, the proposed budget of over one trillion will be transmitted to the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that every sector receives the necessary support to deliver quality services to the citizens.

If presented, it will be the first-ever budget from any northern state of Nigeria.