Gov Yusuf To Create Over 63,000 Jobs In Kano’s Garment Industry 

Share

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, is set to create 63,360 jobs for youth in the garment industry across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

Governor Yusuf disclosed this on Monday while officially reopening the garment industry cluster in Kura Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor highlighted that the reopening of the garment clusters—originally established under Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration between 2011 and 2015—marks a significant step towards fulfilling his campaign promises.

“What we are witnessing now is the fulfilment of a campaign promise. With this initiative, we aim to create at least 63,360 jobs annually in the garment industry. Beneficiaries will earn an average monthly income of seventy thousand naira (₦70,000),” the governor stated.

Governor Yusuf also issued a strong warning to unpatriotic individuals involved in the theft of machines deployed to the clusters in some local government areas, emphasizing that such actions would not be tolerated.

In their respective remarks, Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi of Dangote Business School and Alhaji Sa’id Dattijo Adhama commended the governor’s efforts in revitalizing the garment project, describing it as a significant boost to youth empowerment and economic development in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: