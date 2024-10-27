Gov Yusuf Swears In 44 LG Chairmen With Stern Warning

Share

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Sunday, swore in newly elected Chairmen of the 44 Local Governments who emerged victorious in Saturday’s election in the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Kano State Government House, Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of the election which he said is in conformity with the Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial autonomy of the 774 Local Government Councils.

The Governor charged the newly elected chairmen to assume duty with immediate effect and hit the ground running by discharging their duties effectively and efficiently to deliver the trust reposed on them by the electorates.

He admonished them to lead with the fear of Allah and be guided by the oath of office they swore to as they will give an account of their actions and inactions before their creators in the hereafter.

According to him, “As you may be all aware, in July, this year, the Supreme Court of Nigeria had delivered a landmark judgment affirming the financial autonomy of all the 774 local government councils in the country as a committed proponent of democracy and the rule of law.

“Our administration in the state immediately swung into action by activating the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC for the conduct of the LG polls as guided by the extant law and also proceeded with the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee.

“You may equally recall when this administration took the mantle of leadership of the state, we resisted the temptation to dissolve the then-existing LG council we inherited, even though all of them were from the opposition party, All Progressives Congress, APC. Not only did we preserve them, we never denied them any of their entitlements.

“Today, we have 44 duly elected chairmen across the LG and 484 newly elected councillors. I congratulate the leadership and management of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC for a thorough and good job done in spite of unnecessary distractions by politicians who tried to stall the process for their own selfish interest.

“Let me also thank the good people of Kano State for coming out en-masse to exercise their civic duty peacefully and orderly manner devoid of any rancour.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on the newly elected chairmen and councillors to lead with the fear of Allah and be guided by the oath of office as you will give account for your actions and inactions before your creator in the hereafter,” Governor Yusuf said.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Haruna Isa Dederi administered the oath of office to the newly elected chairmen at the African House chamber of the government house.

Earlier and in a related development, the Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Prof. Sani Lawal Malumfashi issued the certificate of return to the chairmen.

Prof. Malumfashi said the certificate certified them to be legitimate leaders of their local governments respectively.

Recall that the newly elected chairmen emerged after Saturday’s Local Government elections which had six political parties, AA, AAC, Accord, ADC, APM and NNPP participating in the exercise.

