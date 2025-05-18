Gov Yusuf Suspends Aide Over Kwankwaso Comment

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Rabi’u, a Senior Special Reporter (SSR) attached to the Ministry of Transportation, over what the government described as “unguarded utterances.”

The suspension follows an inflammatory comment allegedly made by Rabi’u concerning the purported defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The suspension was announced in a statement issued on Saturday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

According to a separate statement released by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the government has also directed that a query be issued to the suspended aide.

The statement emphasized that the Kano State Government distances itself from Rabi’u’s claims, noting that the comments were made without authorization and reflect the personal opinion of the suspended official.

“The government cautions all political appointees against unauthorized comments, especially on issues outside their jurisdiction,” the statement said.

It further reiterated that only the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Wayya, is authorized to speak on behalf of the state government, while Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa serves as the official spokesperson for the Governor.

“All political appointees must obtain clearance before making public statements regarding the government’s stance on issues of public importance or sensitive political developments,” the statement added.

Share