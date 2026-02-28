The Director General of the National Productivity Centre, Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, has said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has so far demonstrated an all-inclusive governance after decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

To this end, Baba Dan’agundi commended Governor Yusuf for his rare demonstration of fairness, justice, and inclusive leadership.

Dan’agundi made this known in a release issued on Saturday, insisting that Kano is now witnessing positive political development for the APC, adding that the Governor’s decision to join the party has strengthened unity and reinforced confidence among members.

He emphasised that Governor Yusuf has demonstrated true statesmanship by embracing party members without bias. In his words, “he welcomed us with open arms and without any form of discrimination. He has shown that he is a just and fair leader who is committed to unity within the APC.”

“In several areas where Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was entitled to about 60 per cent of the APC leadership positions, he willingly stepped aside and allowed the original APC members to present the majority of candidates.

He did this deliberately to demonstrate that we are now one united family and to ensure fairness and collective progress,” he said.

DanAgundi called on party members to consolidate on the existing unity, specifically appealing to the APC members to stand firmly by their leader, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by demonstrating loyalty through total support and obedience to the Governor of Kano State as the recognised leader of the APC in Kano. He emphasised that party discipline requires a clear chain of command.

“Our respected leader, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has always guided us toward unity and structure. Therefore, all original APC members must show their loyalty to him by giving full support and obedience to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the APC leader in Kano State. As directed by our leaders, we must operate under one command and one direction,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Tinubu Support Groups in Kano State, Dr Dan’agundi pledged full commitment to grassroots mobilisation ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“We will do everything humanly possible, from the grassroots to the polling units, to ensure the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and all APC candidates in the next election,” he affirmed.

He also expressed satisfaction with the growing spirit of cooperation among party leaders at the local level, particularly in Kano Municipal Local Government.

He commended the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Salim Hashim, the elected Member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Nabil Sarki Aliyu, Alhaji Nura Hussaini (President) and other leaders of the Kwankwasiyya movement that moved to APC for fostering unity and working collectively toward the success of the APC.

He urged other local governments across Kano State to emulate the Kano Municipal example in order to strengthen party cohesion, stability, and secure electoral victory across the state.