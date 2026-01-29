Gov Yusuf Social Protection On Healthcare Programme Empowers 20,000 Beneficiaries

The Kano State Government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has expanded its social protection interventions with the approval of a free healthcare programme targeting 20,000 orphans and senior citizens across the state.

The initiative is to be implemented by the Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA) as part of its mandate to provide social care and protection services to the poor and most vulnerable members of society.

The Director-General of KASPA, Dr. Fateema Abubakar Abdullahi (Amneef), disclosed this during a roundtable discussion with directors of the agency at its headquarters in Kano.

She explained that the programme aligns with the social protection agenda of the Kano State Government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, aimed at easing hardship and improving access to essential services for vulnerable populations.

According to the Director-General, the free healthcare intervention will focus on orphans and senior citizens, ensuring they receive timely medical attention without financial barriers.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Enlightenment of the agency, Rabiu Khalil Kura, the DG noted that eligible beneficiaries would soon be able to access application forms, adding that possession of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) would be a key requirement for enrolment.

Dr. Fateema Abdullahi further noted that with the continued support of His Excellency, the agency would soon roll out additional programmes aimed at reducing poverty, enhancing livelihoods, and improving the economic well-being of poor and vulnerable households across Kano State.

She also called on non-governmental organisations, development partners, and well-meaning individuals to collaborate with KASPA in supporting vulnerable groups, especially as the Ramadan period approaches.