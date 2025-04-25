Gov Yusuf Signs Laws Establishing Four New Agencies In Kano

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law four transformative bills aimed at boosting institutional capacity, fostering economic development, and modernizing governance structures across the state.

In a statement released Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the new laws establish the following agencies; Kano State Protection Agency (KASPA), Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA), Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA)

These newly created agencies are designed to address key developmental priorities including security, digital transformation, SME growth, and regulation of signage and advertising activities within the state.

Governor Yusuf described the passage and signing of the bills as a “significant milestone” in the realization of his administration’s vision for a modern, inclusive, and economically vibrant Kano.

“Our mission is to lay a solid foundation for a greater Kano. These laws go beyond policy — they are key instruments of transformation that will help drive our development agenda,” he said.

The governor further emphasized that the agencies will serve as strategic tools in creating jobs, attracting investment, and enhancing public service delivery. He assured citizens that the institutions would operate with professionalism, transparency, and efficiency.

In a strong message to stakeholders, Governor Yusuf warned that violations of the new laws would attract stringent penalties, reinforcing his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance and commitment to the rule of law.

The creation of these agencies marks a new chapter in the state’s reform agenda and reflects the governor’s continued efforts to restructure public institutions for sustainable growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

