Gov Yusuf Signs 2026 N1.477trn Amended Budget Into Law

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has called on the members of his cabinet to redouble their support and be more dedicated to the desired needs of achieving what the State Government is working on.

He made this call while signing the 2025 amended budget of N1. 477 trillion on Wednesday, December 31, in Kano.

According to the Governor, the 2025 Budget has recorded above 80 per cent achievement, with various capital projects being executed and so many educational and health programs being carried out.

The Government plans to immortalise the two House of Assembly Members who lost their lives in the course of duty.

He said after careful scrutiny by the House, they amended the budget from N1.3 Trillion to N1.477 Trillion, capturing Infrastructural development, assuring his Government’s readiness to fully implement the Budget.

Governor Yusuf assured that all funds would be judiciously utilised for the good of the State, adding that the giant stride of his administration would be greatly felt by the Citizens.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, while signing the 2026 appropriation bill of N1.3 Trillion that the house engaged all MDAs and others before the passing of the budget into law.

However, noted that they shifted and amended the budget from N1.3 Trillion to N1.477 Trillion, with recurrent and Capital expenditure receiving 29 and 71 percents respectively.