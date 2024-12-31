Gov Yusuf Sign 2025 Budget Of N719.8bn Into Law

Share

The Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into Law the increased 2025 Budget of ₦719,755,417,663.00.

The Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has earlier presented a proposed budget of ₦549,160,417,663.00 for the 2025 fiscal year to the State Assembly, sometime on 8th November 2024.

With a total expected receipts for the year 2025 estimated at ₦549,160,417,663.00, out of which the sum of ₦75,718,779,890.00 is to be generated internally (IGR).

This shows that the internally generated revenue estimate accounts for approximately 13.8% of the total expected earnings for 2025. The remaining 86% of expected earnings is to come through Federation Accounts and Capital receipts.

Governor Yusuf said the new budget size is recommended to stand at ₦719,755,417,663.00, composed of recurrent expenditure of ₦262,670,660,562.68 representing 36% and Capital expenditure standing at ₦457,084,757,100.32 represents 64%.

The revenue profile stands at N296 Billion, and IGR stands at N85.718 Billion.

He said the budget, which was titled the Budget of Hope, Human Capital, and Economic Development, is intended to prioritize the provision of quality education, access to healthcare services, infrastructure, water and rural development, security, poverty reduction, agriculture, human capital, and economic development.

Governor Yusuf said the pivotal moment reflects the brighter of the State and the People who have great expectations of the Government, expressing happiness with the revisions of the Budget by the House of Assembly.

He added that the budget reflects the government’s commitment to improve the lives of Kano through investment and work, with a priority on education, health and social welfare to reduce poverty and create opportunity.

“We will build this land to more prosperous opportunities that will make Kano great working together in unison and understanding with the people and the officials of the Assembly and the Government”.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore said the budget has gone through critical scrutiny by various groups including using a Public hearing, which made them increase the size of the budget from it’s N549.19 Billion Budget to N719.755 Billion which has an increase of N170.5 Billion.

The Speaker called on timely implementation of the Budget to meet the yearning and aspirations of the Kano People, adding that MDAs should do all they could to make the Budget workable.

