Gov Yusuf Sacks Commissioner For Commerce, Investment, Sagagi

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sacked his former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi with immediate effect.

Alhaji Sagagi, who is diehard to the keader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have been involved in many controversy while in office as Chief of Staff.

After been removed and also scrapped the Chief of Staff office by Governor Yusuf, he was reappointed as Commissioner Commerce, something many viewed as been relegated.

According to a statement issued by Governor Yusuf spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin, the former Commissioner was directed to hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director Commerce with immediate effect.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the services rendered during his tenure.

He acknowledged Sagagi’s contributions to the development of the state, particularly in the areas of politics, religion, small and medium enterprises.

The Governor wishes him success in his future endeavours as he reassured the public of his administration’s continued commitment to efficient service delivery and good governance in the state.

This decision is part of the ongoing strategic realighment of government structures for systematic growth and sustainable development.