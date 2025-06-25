Gov. Yusuf, Ribadu Attend Funeral Of Slain Kano Youth In Abuja

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of two youth from Kano who were recently killed in Makurdi, the Benue State.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Janazah prayer took place at the National Mosque in Abuja and was attended by family members, religious leaders, and sympathizers.

The two victims, Jamilu Ahmad and Barhana Suleiman of Unguwa Uka, Kano were later buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja with Governor Yusuf and NSA Ribadu personally escorting the remains to their final resting place.

Speaking after the burial, Governor Yusuf called on the Benue State Government to take immediate steps toward arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of the killings.

He described the incident as unfortunate and demanded swift action to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

“This is a tragic loss for us in Kano and for the country. The Benue State Government must act quickly to arrest and punish those behind this cruel act,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also used the occasion to remind the Edo State Government of the need to hasten the compensation process for the families of Hausa victims killed in the recent Uromi attack.

He stressed the importance of justice, fairness, and accountability in maintaining national peace and unity.

