Gov Yusuf Receives Separated Conjoined Twins From S’Arabia

After months of undergoing critical medical attention, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has formally received the Nigerian conjoined twins that were separated in Saudi Arabia alongside the Kingdom Consulate General in Kano, Khalid Ahmad AlAdmawi.

Governor Yusuf, who was full of happiness and admiration, assured that his government would take care of the continued medical expenses of the Children, commending the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for sponsoring the separation.

He said they are to sponsor not only their health attention of the Children but also to sponsor their educational pursuits.

Speaking, the Father of the separated Conjoined twins Hassan Isa, he thanks the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of Kano for being there for his Children at the hour of need.

Two Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, recently underwent a successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The life-saving operation was carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Hassana and Husaina had travelled to Riyadh in October 2023, where they underwent months of comprehensive medical examinations. Doctors discovered that the twins were joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, sharing vital structures that made the case particularly complex.

After careful planning, a multi-disciplinary team of 38 consultants and specialists, including experts in pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, urology, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery, embarked on the delicate procedure.

The surgery, which unfolded in nine stages, lasted approximately 14 hours. Each stage required precise coordination to safely separate the twins and reconstruct their individual systems.

The successful outcome was hailed as one of the most challenging yet rewarding achievements of the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins.

The Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, who was present at the airport to welcome the family, described the success of the surgery as a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service.

He added that. Saudi Arabia would continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, especially Nigeria, with which it shares historic ties.

The separation of Hassana and Husaina marks the 65th successful operation under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Program, which has provided care for 150 sets of conjoined twins from 25 countries over the past 35 years.

The program has become one of the most prominent medical humanitarian initiatives globally, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s expertise in pediatric surgery and its dedication to supporting vulnerable families.