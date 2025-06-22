Gov Yusuf Receives NUJ Most Media Supportive Award

Share

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has been honoured with the prestigious “Most Media Supportive Award” by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at its 70th Anniversary Awards and Gala Night held in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Garba Waiya, the award was presented to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who received it on behalf of Governor Yusuf.

The presentation was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

According to the NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, Governor Yusuf was selected for the honour in recognition of his outstanding support for the media, unwavering commitment to national development, promotion of good governance, and consistent defence of press freedom and journalistic advancement in Nigeria. He also lauded the governor’s leadership style, marked by transparency, accountability, and dedication to public service.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor Gwarzo congratulated Governor Yusuf on the well-deserved recognition and expressed appreciation to the NUJ for acknowledging the governor’s contributions to media development and the strengthening of democratic values.

He also conveyed the governor’s congratulations to the NUJ on its 70th anniversary, describing the union’s achievements over the years—particularly in promoting unity and professionalism among journalists—as commendable.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we express our profound gratitude to the Nigeria Union of Journalists and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of press freedom, transparency, and responsible governance,” he stated.

The deputy governor further announced that Kano State will proudly host the next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

