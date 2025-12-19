Gov Yusuf Receives First Female Northwest University VC, Bayero

…Directs payment of all EAA arrears to staff as the new VC sets a 14-point agenda

…Revokes encroachments, illegal allocation of the University land

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the Governing Council of Northwest University, Kano, for appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor after a rigorous and transparent selection process.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

The Governor spoke during the 35th State Executive Council meeting, where the Pro‑Chancellor of the university led members of the Governing Council and the management on a courtesy visit to formally present Prof. Amina Salihi Bayero, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Bayero is the first female Vice Chancellor to have grown through the ranks as a pioneer academic staff member of the state-owned university.

Governor Yusuf urged the new Vice Chancellor to discharge her duties diligently and work harmoniously with all stakeholders to advance academic excellence during her five‑year tenure.

He assured the new management of the state government’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the institution.

The Governor announced that all outstanding earned academic allowances owed to staff of the state‑owned university would be paid before the end of December.

He also directed the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning to assess the university’s land holdings and revoke any illegal allocations or encroachments carried out by the previous administration.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed the government’s high expectations for improved academic standards and institutional growth under the new leadership.

Earlier, the Pro‑Chancellor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, disclosed that the selection process for the substantive Vice Chancellor took ten months and was unanimously endorsed by the Governing Council.

He noted that the appointment of the first female Vice Chancellor of the university had been widely welcomed.

In her remarks, Prof. Amina Salihi Bayero thanked God for the opportunity to serve and pledged total commitment to the assignment.

She outlined a 14‑point agenda aimed at repositioning the university for greater academic and administrative excellence.