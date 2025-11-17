Gov Yusuf Reaffirms Commitment To Journalists’ Welfare

…Calls for Objective Partnership……

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness and commitment to ensure adequate welfare and a conducive working environment for journalists in the state.

The Governor made this known on Sunday while speaking at the two-day retreat organised for the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel by the Kano State Government, held in Kaduna State.

A statement issued by Usman Gwadabe, Director of Public Enlightenment, Government House, Kano, on Monday, quoted Governor Yusuf as assuring that he would sustain the cordial relationship between the government and the media in the pursuit of public service.

Governor Yusuf, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farooq Ibrahim, called for an objective partnership between the government and journalists rather than competition in serving the public interest.

He appealed to practising journalists to uphold the ethics of the profession and assured that the government would remain open and transparent in communicating its mission and vision to citizens.

While appreciating the correspondents for their tireless efforts in supporting the government to achieve its goals, the Governor thanked Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for showing concern over the insecurity affecting some northern states.

He further pledged that Kano would continue to adopt sound strategies to prevent insecurity in the state.

In his remarks, the representative of the Kaduna State Governor, Commissioner of Information Ahmed Maiyaki, thanked the Kano State Government for hosting the retreat in Kaduna and advised both parties to work collaboratively to deliver the dividends of democracy to the citizens.

The Kano State Commissioner of Information, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, stated that the retreat was sponsored to impart knowledge and strengthen the relationship between the government and journalists.

The Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, whose office organised the event, urged journalists in the state to prioritise the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in Kano since Governor Yusuf assumed office.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Murtala Adewale, expressed gratitude to the state government for organising the retreat outside Kano, noting that it was the first of its kind in the history of the chapel.

Highlights of the retreat included a morning exercise, interactions between members and government officials, presentation of certificates, and the facilitation of five papers by resource persons.

The lead paper was presented by Prof. Sule Yau Sule on “Fostering Relationship Between Journalists and Government: Ethical Practice Sacrosanct to Journalism.”

Other papers included “Pressure and Deadline: Psychiatric Health Precautions” by Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Shehu; “Defamatory Border Lines in Media: A Legal Perspective” by Barr. Yusuf Abdulsalam; “AI in Journalism and Mass Communication: Scope and Value” by Hajiya Sani; and “Digital Media: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges” by Abdulateef Abubakar Jos.