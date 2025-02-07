Gov. Yusuf Procures 10 Refuse Evacuation Trucks To Boost Environmental Sanitation

Share

In a strategic move to enhance waste management and environmental sanitation, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has procured 10 new heavy-duty refuse evacuation trucks and 3 payloader excavators.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Friday, February 7.

The new equipment aims to improve the efficiency of refuse collection and disposal across the state, addressing long-standing challenges in waste management.

The machines were officially presented by the Honorable Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Dahir Hashim, who emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

Dr. Hashim noted that the new equipment will strengthen the state’s capacity to manage waste, reduce environmental pollution, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s dedication to sustainable environmental practices, urging residents to support government efforts by maintaining proper waste disposal habits.

The new machines are expected to be deployed immediately to key areas facing waste management challenges.

