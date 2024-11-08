Gov. Yusuf Presents N549.160bn 2025 Budget With 77 Performances In 2024

Share

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented a proposed 2025 Appropriation Budget of N549,160,417,663.00 to the State Assembly with a 2024 Budget Performances of 77 per cent.

Presenting the budget on Friday at the Chamber of the State Assembly, Governor Yusuf, hinted that the capital component of the budget stood at N312,634,912,672.18 billion, while the recurrent expenditure is set at N236,525,504,990.82billion.

According to the Governor, when the budget is approved by the State Assembly is projected to have a ratio of capital to recurrent 57:43 per cent respectively.

He noted that most of the capital spending will be in the Social and

Economic Sectors to the tune of 461,447,963,240.86.

Governor Yusuf, explained that Education is having 168,350,802,346,19 31.00%, while Health 90,600,835,766.48 16.50%, Agriculture 21,038,199,190.76 3.83% with Infrastructural Development, having 70,682,843,744.15

12.87%

The Governor said, Manufacturing, Commerce, Industry and Tourism is having N3,887,338,871.45

1.22%, Environment and Sanitation

N15,523,154,078.47, 2.83%, adding that Governance Institutions will gulf

N98,242,089,019.58, 17.57%

He reminded that the 2024 Budget of 437.3 billion has the General performances standing at 77 per cent with recurrent revenue and expenditure of 65 percent. While so many leakages were blocked leading to the achievements recorded.

Governor Yusuf worried that the 2024, has been a very difficult year for many citizens resulting to protest by Nigerians, owning to the Federal Government, economic reforms, prices rises and Dollar exchange rate problems.

Praying that the August protest would be last but which came with a big reminder for the needs of been there for the Youths, because of the fact that the uncertainty of the Youths response will be disastrous making Kano Government to rise to the occasion in developing so many Youths programs.

