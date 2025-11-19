…With A 2025 70% Performance

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented the 2026 N1,368,127,929,271 Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development, to the Kano State House of Assembly.

The Governor, while presenting the Budget, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing legacy projects and deepening inclusive development across the state.

Governor Yusuf said the 2025 budget was N549.160 billion, which was later jacked up by the State Assembly through appropriations to N935, 132, 792,206.11 billion. Performances stood at 70 per cent.

He said the proposed budget features a remarkable 68% capital expenditure, amounting to N934.6 billion, and 32% recurrent expenditure, totalling N433.4 billion—one of the highest capital-to-recurrent ratios in recent history.

Governor Yusuf explained that the allocations reflect his administration’s development priorities, with Education topping the chart at N405.3 billion (30%), followed by Infrastructure at N346.2 billion (25%) and Health at N212.2 billion (16%).

“These allocations demonstrate our unwavering determination to invest heavily in human capital development, safeguard the well-being of our people, and lay the physical foundation for sustainable growth,” the Governor said.

He noted that the Economic and Social Sectors remain central to the 2026 fiscal plan, with Agriculture, Security, Commerce, Water, Environment, Tourism, Women and Youth Development, and People With Special Needs also receiving substantial provisions.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed the administration’s earlier pledge to align priorities with citizens’ aspirations, emphasising that the budget is “a bold but realistic roadmap” designed to secure a resilient and prosperous Kano.

He urged lawmakers to grant the bill timely passage, stressing that their oversight and partnership remain critical to transforming the budget into tangible projects and services for the people.