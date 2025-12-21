Gov. Yusuf Preaches Peace, Unity Among NNPP Members

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, called for unity and peace within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), emphasizing that the party cannot thrive without cohesion.

He also reiterated that his government in Kano State would remain fully inclusive, leaving no one behind.

Governor Yusuf spoke at the NNPP’s National Convention, an elective gathering in which former National Chairman Dr. Ajuji Ahmed and other National Working Committee (NWC) members were re-elected for a four-year term.

Speaking to delegates, the governor said, “This convention is not just another gathering; it is a defining moment in the life of our party. It is a moment to reflect on our journey, examine our current standing, and boldly chart our future. I sincerely thank every one of you for your dedication, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment to the party, from the grassroots to the national level, from founding members to the newest entrants. This party exists and thrives because of your belief in its vision and ideals.”

He acknowledged the contributions of the party leadership, saying, “I especially appreciate the efforts of our leader, His Excellency RMK, and the NWC members under Alhaji Ahmad Ajuji, who have tirelessly ensured the party’s success.”

On inclusivity, Yusuf stressed, “As we prepare for future political engagements, I call on all leaders at every level to promote fairness and inclusiveness. No ward, state, zone, or group should feel marginalized. Women and youth, who form the backbone of our population, must be fully carried along, not just in words, but in action. We are committed to internal democracy, delivering the dividends of governance in Kano State, and ensuring fairness at all levels.”

Highlighting the importance of unity, the governor said, “No political party can succeed without cohesion. Parties that stand divided fall weakened, but those united by shared values, mutual respect, and collective purpose become unstoppable forces for progress and good governance. Let us carry everyone along, men and women, young and old, professionals and grassroots members alike. When every member feels valued, the party grows stronger and more resilient.”

Concluding his address, Governor Yusuf urged delegates to embrace the spirit of unity and purpose: “Let this convention mark a new chapter. Let it be remembered as the moment we set aside divisions, strengthen our bonds, and reaffirm our collective resolve. United we shall stand, focused we shall advance, and together we shall succeed. May our party continue to grow from strength to strength, guided by unity, sustained by discipline, and crowned with victory.”