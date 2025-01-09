Gov Yusuf Pays N16bn To Kano Pensioners, Flags Off Third Phase Of N5bn

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of retirees with the commencement of the third phase of pension payments amounting to N5 billion.

This initiative brings the total amount disbursed to pensioners under his administration to a whooping N16 billion in the last one and a half years of his administration.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor announced that the latest phase is part of efforts to alleviate the plight of retirees who have devoted decades of service to the state.

The flag-off signifies the administration’s continued dedication to clearing outstanding pension liabilities and ensuring financial security for Kano’s senior citizens.

During the first phase of payments, Governor Yusuf allocated N6 billion to the Kano State Pension Trust Fund, specifically targeting retirees below Grade Level 10.

The second phase saw an additional N5 billion disbursed to pensioners who had served the state for 35 years.

Speaking on the development, Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s resolve to settle all outstanding pension and gratuity benefits owed to retirees in Kano.

He assured that each retiree would receive their entitlements without delay, emphasizing that their sacrifices and contributions to the state would not be forgotten.

“This administration remains committed to addressing the challenges faced by our retirees. We will continue to prioritize their welfare and ensure that all outstanding benefits are fully paid.

“Every retiree will receive their dues in a timely and transparent manner,” the governor pledged.

The third phase of payments is a significant milestone in Governor Yusuf’s efforts to restore confidence in the state’s pension system and improve the welfare of Kano’s retirees.

Speaking the State Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa said so far a whopping N16 Billion was injected into the payment of retirees and death benefits.

He said the payment has enhanced productivity and boosted Civil Servants’ morals, adding that the constant and timely payment was part of the administration’s concerns about the workers’ welfare.

“We Reviewed pension allowances from N5000 to N20,000 is a landmark achievement. Consistent payment of salaries is a testimony of the Governor’s belief in the well-being of the State.

Godwin Abomesi National President of Pensioners. Pensioners consider themselves lucky with the actions of the Governor by ensuring that Kano Pensioners receive their benefits, what is happening in Kano is not happening anywhere in the Country. In the Governor’s agenda Pensioners are number one, two and three. Out of N43 Billion inherited N11 Billion was paid, urged Governor across Nigeria to learn from Abba Kabir Yusuf’s actions with regards to Pensioners.

Commenting Comrade Ado Minjibir President of National Medical Health Workers in Nigeria, said as immediate past Chairman of Labour, “I know what happened yesterday, and I’m seeing what is happening today, I remember when I led a protest to the Government house than where one of Us panted in the struggle of collecting his rights, but today Pension is been paid without hitches, Governor should continue on this momentum.”

