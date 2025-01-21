New Telegraph

January 21, 2025
Gov Yusuf Offers Automatic Employment To Visually Impaired Graduate

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has granted automatic employment to Mrs Hassana Nazifi Shehu Minjibir, a visually impaired graduate of B.A. (Ed) Special Education from Bayero University, Kano.

Minjibir caught the governor’s attention during a women’s empowerment programme, where his determination and resilience in pursuing a career for self-reliance stood out.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed his admiration for Minjibir’s perseverance and commitment to achieving her goals despite her physical challenges.

“As a mark of his compassion and recognition of her tenacity, His Excellency has not only offered her immediate employment but also promised to appoint her to the board of the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Commission, which will soon be established in the state,” the statement revealed.

The governor directed the Kano State Head of Service to expedite the process of Minjibir’s employment in the state civil service without delay.

This gesture underscores Governor Yusuf’s dedication to promoting inclusivity and empowering individuals with special needs to achieve their potential.

