Gov Yusuf Offers Automatic Employment To 54 Graduates

Kano State Governor, Kabir Yusuf has granted automatic employment to 54 postgraduate students who benefited from a foreign scholarship program to study health-related courses in India.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday, March 22 by the Governor’s spokesperson, Dawakin Tofa.

The announcement was made during a warm reception, and Iftar (Ramadan breaking of fast) was organized for the returning scholars, who studied at Symbiosis International University in Pune, India, and arrived in Kano on Friday.

The Governor said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to absorb the graduates into the state civil service to strengthen the healthcare sector.

He urged them to apply the expertise and knowledge gained abroad to improve healthcare delivery in the State, particularly in tackling maternal mortality and sickle cell anaemia, given Kano’s large population.

“For excelling in your studies, we have made all necessary arrangements to offer you automatic employment within the Kano State Civil Service.

“Your appointment letters will soon be issued through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Head of Service.

“Unlike in the past, you will benefit from the new minimum wage of ₦71,000 implemented in the State.

“Additionally, we have improved allowances for healthcare workers to ensure a conducive working environment.

“What surprises me is seeing individuals who benefited from government sponsorship leave the State to work elsewhere instead of contributing to its development.

“We appeal to you to bring your wealth of knowledge and expertise to improve the lives of our people, especially women, by addressing issues such as maternal mortality and sickle cell anaemia.

“Today, we feel fulfilled and proud to welcome another batch of our students who were sent to India for their master’s degrees in various fields.

“I recall that when we took over from the previous administration, we promised to continue the foreign scholarship program initiated by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Of the 1,000 beneficiaries, 418 were sent to India and Uganda last year. All have graduated, with the remaining 68 in India expected to return by April,” Yusuf said.

A breakdown of the graduates shows that 36 are medical doctors (including two veterinary doctors), 11 are pharmacists, two are anatomists, and one is a radiographer.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Scholarship Board, Kabiru Getso, revealed that some of the courses studied by the students were the first of their kind in Kano and Northern Nigeria.

He noted that this achievement positions the State to significantly enhance healthcare service delivery.

He further explained that all the students excelled academically, completing their programs with impressive grades and without any carryovers.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Yusuf Abdulmalik Abubakar, the group’s captain, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kano State Government, saying that words were not enough to convey their appreciation.

