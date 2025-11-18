Gov Yusuf Mourns Death Of Ado Lamco

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed deepest shock at the passing of late Alhaji Ado Aminu Mai Shinkafa, a renowned Kano-based medical and pharmaceutical entrepreneur

Alhaji Ado Lamco, who is the founder of the famous Lamco pharmacy, died at a Cairo-based hospital on Monday, 17th November 2025, while receiving treatment at the age of 70

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tof, in Kano on Tuesday.

Governor Yusuf described Alhaji Ado Aminu Mai Shinkafa as a symbol of excellence and a true son of Kano who dedicated his life to empowering others, and his legacy will continue to inspire many in the pharmaceutical industry.

On behalf of the Government and people of Kano State, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the business community.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf prayed for the soul of the deceased and May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdausi, and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Family sources have confirmed that the remains of Alhaji Ado Lamco will arrive in Nigeria from Egypt on Thursday for burial according to Islamic rites.